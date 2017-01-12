Carver Rec Center to Hold Annual 'Con...

Carver Rec Center to Hold Annual 'Continuing His Dream and Works'

17 hrs ago

Release from Charlottesville: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - In honor of the birthday of civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the fifth annual "Continuing His Dream and Works" event will be held Monday, January 16th, 2017 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Recreation Center . The event is free and family friendly.

Charlottesville, VA

