Businessman took millions from Richmond widow

Labeling his own acts as "despicable," a Charlottesville businessman accused by the widow of a Richmond investment banker of squandering much of her family's fortune admitted in court documents to many of the claims against him and is seeking to deflect blame away from his wife, father, and former employer. Victor M. Dandridge III on Monday filed his response to a November lawsuit filed by Richmonder Lynne Kinder, whose money Dandridge began managing after the death of her husband in 2005.

