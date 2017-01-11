Barracks Row shopping center wins pan...

Barracks Row shopping center wins panel's OK; changes to CVS sought

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

The Charlottesville Planning Commission has granted design approval for one new building at a corner of Barracks Road and Emmet Street , but commissioners want changes made to a proposed CVS before they will take a vote. "This is such an important intersection in the city," said Commissioner Genevieve Keller .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11) Jan 8 jim 2
What's the news on Que? Jan 4 Yolo 1
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... Dec 28 Check then vote 1
Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13) Dec 27 Concerned Parent 6
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... Dec 27 Roscoe 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,513 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC