ARNOLD: Changing Virginia's marijuana laws

In a Nov. 30 letter, state Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment formally requested that the Virginia State Crime Commission "undertake a study examining a future change to the Code of Virginia regarding criminal penalties related to possession of small amounts of marijuana." Specifically, Norment asked the commission to look at the consequences of marijuana legalizations in other states, recent research about the effects of marijuana use and potential conflicts with federal law, among other things.

