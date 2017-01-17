Anonymous Donor Offers MACAA $25K in Matching Grants
Monticello Area Community Action Agency announced that someone has offered it up to $25,000 in matching donations for grant programs. Donations can be mailed to the agency at 1025 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22901 and should note they are for the matching grant program.
