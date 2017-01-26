Albemarle Police Searching for Suspects in Weekend Thefts

Police say several suspects are wanted for stealing from vehicles parked in the area of Wayland Drive and St. George Avenue in Crozet, and the Belvedere subdivision near the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center in the early morning hours on Sunday. Police say a 2003 Chevrolet truck was stolen from Wayland Drive over the weekend, but has since been recovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.