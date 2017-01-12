Albemarle County Woman Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List
A 26-year-old Albemarle County woman is among the best of the best when it comes to prominent game changers in the United States. Tamara Wilkerson made the 2017 Forbes 30 under 30 List for Education as Executive Director of African-American Teaching Fellows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|Jan 8
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC