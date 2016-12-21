Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP VP Takes Over as President
In a letter sent Saturday to the civil rights organization's members, Vice President Janette Martin announced she will assume the office of president. She goes on to say, "It is my fervent hope that positive attention to our branch will be a focal point as we think about our standing committees and how members might take an interest and become involved in productive ways."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
