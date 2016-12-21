Virginians Can Sound Off On Budget
The money committees of the House of Delegates and State Senate will hear from the public next week about proposed amendments to Virginia's current two-year budget. The closest public hearing to our area will happen at noon on Wednesday, January 4th, at the General Assembly Building in downtown Richmond.
