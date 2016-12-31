Virginian works to elevate the American civic discourse, starting with children
Virginian works to elevate the American civic discourse, starting with children A small effort that could help heal an election-fractured nation radiates from Charlottesville, Virginia. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hDdDoY Meg Heubeck works with teachers nationally to help students respectfully deal with the divides of our society through civil discourse, debate and compromise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Saw ole Raycis Wes Bellamy @ a South African Re...
|20 hr
|WeWuzFelons
|4
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
