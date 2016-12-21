VDOT: Remind Out-of-Town Visitors to ...

VDOT: Remind Out-of-Town Visitors to Slow Down in Route 29 Work Zone

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NBC29

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: CHARLOTTESVILLE - Traffic restrictions on Route 29 between Polo Grounds Road and Hollymead Town Center will remain in effect over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Residents with family or friends visiting are urged to remind them that the speed limit on the 1.8-mile segment of highway is 40 miles per hour at all times and the roadway shoulders are closed along sections of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) 21 hr tet 19
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Sun Was I had 7
News Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo... Sun Was I had 1
News Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena Dec 22 I Like Curling 1
When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things! Dec 21 Fred 1
Hoo-Ville was cool Dec 18 Taryn 1
Free State road Dec 15 Sam 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 277,352,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC