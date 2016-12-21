VDOT: Remind Out-of-Town Visitors to Slow Down in Route 29 Work Zone
Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: CHARLOTTESVILLE - Traffic restrictions on Route 29 between Polo Grounds Road and Hollymead Town Center will remain in effect over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Residents with family or friends visiting are urged to remind them that the speed limit on the 1.8-mile segment of highway is 40 miles per hour at all times and the roadway shoulders are closed along sections of the project.
