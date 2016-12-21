UVA Researchers Believe They Discovered Powerful Brain Defenders
Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 19, 2016 A rare and powerful type of immune cell has been discovered in the meninges around the brain, suggesting the cells may play a critical but previously unappreciated role in battling Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, meningitis and other neurological diseases, in addition to supporting our healthy mental functioning. By harnessing the cells' power, doctors may be able to develop new treatments for neurological diseases, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injuries even migraines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena
|Thu
|I Like Curling
|1
|When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things!
|Wed
|Fred
|1
|Hoo-Ville was cool
|Dec 18
|Taryn
|1
|Free State road
|Dec 15
|Sam
|1
|Scottsville Dollar General is a racist
|Dec 14
|Boycot
|1
|Trying to lose weight? Me too....
|Dec 10
|Trying to lose we...
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC