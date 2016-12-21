UVA Researchers Believe They Discovered Powerful Brain Defenders

Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 19, 2016 A rare and powerful type of immune cell has been discovered in the meninges around the brain, suggesting the cells may play a critical but previously unappreciated role in battling Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, meningitis and other neurological diseases, in addition to supporting our healthy mental functioning. By harnessing the cells' power, doctors may be able to develop new treatments for neurological diseases, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injuries even migraines.

