Timely Political Play the God Game to...

Timely Political Play the God Game to Launch 2017 at Sonorous Road Productions

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Sonorous Road Productions, Raleigh's newest theatre, will kick off its 2017 season with a thought-provoking new play, "The God Game," by Suzanne Bradbeer. Performances will be at Sonorous Road Theatre, 209 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, February 3-6, 10-12, and 16-19 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13) 9 hr Concerned Parent 6
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... 18 hr Roscoe 1
News Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A... Mon Linda 1
News Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,... Mon Linda 1
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Dec 25 tet 19
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo... Dec 25 Was I had 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC