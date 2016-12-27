Timely Political Play the God Game to Launch 2017 at Sonorous Road Productions

Sonorous Road Productions, Raleigh's newest theatre, will kick off its 2017 season with a thought-provoking new play, "The God Game," by Suzanne Bradbeer. Performances will be at Sonorous Road Theatre, 209 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, February 3-6, 10-12, and 16-19 .

