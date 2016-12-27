Timely Political Play the God Game to Launch 2017 at Sonorous Road Productions
Sonorous Road Productions, Raleigh's newest theatre, will kick off its 2017 season with a thought-provoking new play, "The God Game," by Suzanne Bradbeer. Performances will be at Sonorous Road Theatre, 209 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, February 3-6, 10-12, and 16-19 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|18 hr
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Mon
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Mon
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo...
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC