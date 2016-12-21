The End of an Era as Spudnuts Closes
People hoping a knight in shining armor would come forward and buy a local icon had their hopes dashed on Friday: Spudnuts closed its door for the last time on December 30. The Charlottesville institution, which started making potato flour donuts more than 40 years ago, was once part of a national chain with more than 300 stores. It's now gone from one of the last Spudnuts on the East Coast to a memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saw ole Raycis Wes Bellamy @ a South African Re...
|5 hr
|WeWuzFelons
|4
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Wed
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC