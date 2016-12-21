The End of an Era as Spudnuts Closes

People hoping a knight in shining armor would come forward and buy a local icon had their hopes dashed on Friday: Spudnuts closed its door for the last time on December 30. The Charlottesville institution, which started making potato flour donuts more than 40 years ago, was once part of a national chain with more than 300 stores. It's now gone from one of the last Spudnuts on the East Coast to a memory.

