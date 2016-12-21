Suspect In Fatal Shooting Appears In Court

Suspect In Fatal Shooting Appears In ...

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Hector Manuel Rodriguez, 24, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony principal in the second degree to first-degree murder and felony robbery. Rodriguez appeared in Rockingham County General District Court, where Judge William Eldridge scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 11, the same day the primary defendant, Seneca Lee Graham, is scheduled to appear in court.

