Suspect In Fatal Shooting Appears In Court
Hector Manuel Rodriguez, 24, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony principal in the second degree to first-degree murder and felony robbery. Rodriguez appeared in Rockingham County General District Court, where Judge William Eldridge scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 11, the same day the primary defendant, Seneca Lee Graham, is scheduled to appear in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a racist and a criminal
|1 hr
|Double Standard
|2
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Tue
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Mon
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Mon
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC