Some Central Virginians Waiting Until Last Minute to Get Christmas Trees

While some central Virginians are rushing to hit the stores this week for the holidays, others are doing some last minute shopping for trees. Some people stopped by the Virginia Boy Scouts' Christmas tree lot along Barracks Road in Charlottesville on Thursday, December 22. The lot uses a self-service honor box, so customers just pick out their tree, and stick their money right in the slot.

