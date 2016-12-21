Smoke Detector Limits Damage
A working smoke detector may have saved the life of a Charlottesville man after a fire damaged a bedroom of his home early this morning. Charlottesville fire were called to a home on Burnet Street shortly after midnight this morning and found the person who lives at house outside to meet them.
