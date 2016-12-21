Smoke Detector Limits Damage

Smoke Detector Limits Damage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

A working smoke detector may have saved the life of a Charlottesville man after a fire damaged a bedroom of his home early this morning. Charlottesville fire were called to a home on Burnet Street shortly after midnight this morning and found the person who lives at house outside to meet them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A... 5 hr Linda 1
News Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,... 5 hr Linda 1
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Sun tet 19
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Sun Was I had 7
News Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo... Sun Was I had 1
News Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena Dec 22 I Like Curling 1
When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things! Dec 21 Fred 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC