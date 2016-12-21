'Running Man' Memory Living On in Charlottesville
Philip Weber III was running along Ivy Road around 7 a.m. December 29, 2015, when he was hit and killed by an SUV. "So many people in the community maybe didn't know Mr. Weber personally, but they certainly knew of him or they saw him around town," said Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Assistant Director Krista Farrell.
