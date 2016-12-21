Red Eye Cookie opening shop in Charlo...

Red Eye Cookie opening shop in Charlottesville

Red Eye Cookie Co., the late-night cookie business that has operated near Virginia Commonwealth University's academic campus since March 2014, is branching out to Charlottesville. The company plans to put a second location at 104 14th St. near the University of Virginia campus.

