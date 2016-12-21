Police: Man shot during struggle with deputy after crash
Virginia State Police say they're investigating after a man was shot during a struggle with a Louisa County sheriff's deputy near a crash scene. Police said in a statement that as a deputy arrived at the scene of a one-vehicle crash about 35 miles west of Charlottesville early Monday, the driver ran into the woods.
