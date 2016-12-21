Police Departments Investigate and Warn About Card Skimming
Charlottesville and Albemarle County police are warning shoppers to check banking and credit card statements after detectives discovered a skimming scam at several stores. Detectives found skimming devices on card readers at registers at the Tiger Fuel Company's markets on 5th Street and Avon Street Extended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
