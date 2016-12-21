Perrone Robotics move to Crozet garners support of Albemarle officials

Albemarle County supervisor Ann H. Mallek and planning commissioner Jennie More voted to amend proffers on the former Barnes Lumber Yard, allowing Perrone Robotics to relocate there. Perrone Robotics will be able to relocate from Charlottesville to Crozet with the action taken Wednesday by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to amend proffers on the former Barnes Lumber Yard.

