People Make Mistakes'

Tristan Miller, 16, of Grottoes, shares a laugh with his 2-year-old sister, Reagan Hoover, who calls Tristan "Bubba," while sitting at home Tuesday evening. Tristan is home after being treated for a Nov. 11 crash, in which he suffered brain injuries that led doctors to put him in a medically induced coma at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.