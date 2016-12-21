Nine Whole Foods managers fired over ...

Nine Whole Foods managers fired over alleged stolen bonuses sue for defamation

Whole Foods stores are packed with customers ahead of Christmas, but it has also been an eventful legal season for the chain in the Washington region, where nine managers were fired for allegedly stealing bonuses and at least two lawsuits were filed in recent weeks. The company announced last week that nine D.C. area store managers were fired for allegedly tampering with store bonuses paid to employees.

