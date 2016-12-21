Main Street Arena, Escafe Under New Contract
Taliaferro Junction, LLC is the new owners of the land and building at 230 West Main Street, the current home of the Main Street Arena. Mark Brown, the previous owner of the arena, announced back in September that he was selling the property for $6.5 million.
