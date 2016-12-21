Local resource networks pave way for minority entrepreneurs
DeVaughn Anderson's mobile car-stereo installation business did not get off to a roaring start. After taking some classes at National Business College, Anderson, a father of three, left his steady gig at Crutchfield and struck out on his own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Was I had
|7
|Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo...
|7 hr
|Was I had
|1
|Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena
|Dec 22
|I Like Curling
|1
|When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things!
|Dec 21
|Fred
|1
|Hoo-Ville was cool
|Dec 18
|Taryn
|1
|Free State road
|Dec 15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC