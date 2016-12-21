Law Firm to Again Offer Free Sober Rides Home on New Year's Eve

Release from Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen: Charlottesville, VA - Once again the personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen is offering an incentive not to drink and drive in the Charlottesville area on New Year's Eve a free cab ride home. Partnering with Charlottesville Yellow Cab, Allen & Allen will pick up the fare for anyone taking a cab home on New Year's Eve from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on January 1 in the Charlottesville area.

