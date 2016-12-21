Jobless rates down in most Virginia m...

Jobless rates down in most Virginia metro areas

The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that November jobless rates declined in nine of 11 metropolitan statistical areas . Rates were unchanged in two metro areas, Bristol and Richmond.

