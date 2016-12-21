Final report on Confederate memorials...

Final report on Confederate memorials presented to City Council

The Blue Ribbon Commission presented its report to Charlottesville's City Council Monday Dec. 19, recommending that statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson be recontextualized to reflect the broader historical context in which they were constructed and of the men they depict. The commission had previously considered moving both of the monuments to McIntire Park, as opposed to merely recontextualizing them in their current locations.

