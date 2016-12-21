Embattled Charlottesville councilor r...

Embattled Charlottesville councilor resigns teaching post

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

In the statement, the computer science teacher said he has been reflecting on "what has transpired here over the past few weeks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... 7 min Roscoe 1
A Reminder regarding the criminals leading Char... 1 hr Disgraceful 1
News Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A... 20 hr Linda 1
News Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,... 20 hr Linda 1
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Sun tet 19
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Sun Was I had 7
News Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo... Sun Was I had 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,769

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC