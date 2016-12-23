There are on the Salon story from Friday Dec 23, titled Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign workers for seasonal jobs. In it, Salon reports that:

Despite Trump's vow to be a jobs president, the real estate tycoon will continue practice of hiring foreign workers Recent filings with the U.S. Department of Labor show that Donald Trump's winery in Charlottesville, Virginia has taken steps to bring in foreign workers to do seasonal jobs. The jobs reportedly pay $10.72 an hour and the season is expected to run from the end of January through the end of June.

