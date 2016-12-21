City approves bikes in Ragged Mountain Natural Area over county's objections
The Charlottesville City Council voted on Monday to allow bicycling and running on designated trails in the Ragged Mountain Natural Area , despite a request from the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to postpone a decision on the matter. The council, hoping to resolve a conflict between city and county regulations, formally requested that the Board of Supervisors also give permission for these recreational uses near the Ragged Mountain Reservoir.
