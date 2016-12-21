Charlottesville Police Warning Residents of Possible Scam
Release from the Charlottesville Police Department: The Charlottesville Police Department would like to notify citizens of both Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville about a possible scam. Please be aware that individuals are going door to door attempting to sell various products ranging from candy to dog treats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena
|Thu
|I Like Curling
|1
|When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things!
|Wed
|Fred
|1
|Hoo-Ville was cool
|Dec 18
|Taryn
|1
|Free State road
|Dec 15
|Sam
|1
|Scottsville Dollar General is a racist
|Dec 14
|Boycot
|1
|Trying to lose weight? Me too....
|Dec 10
|Trying to lose we...
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC