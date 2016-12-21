Charlottesville Police: Boy to Recove...

Charlottesville Police: Boy to Recover After Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

A friend took the 16-year-old boy to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saw ole Raycis Wes Bellamy @ a South African Re... Fri WeWuzFelons 4
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... Dec 28 Check then vote 1
Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13) Dec 27 Concerned Parent 6
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... Dec 27 Roscoe 1
News Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A... Dec 26 Linda 1
News Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,... Dec 26 Linda 1
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Dec 25 tet 19
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC