Charlottesville Police: Boy to Recover After Shooting
A friend took the 16-year-old boy to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saw ole Raycis Wes Bellamy @ a South African Re...
|Fri
|WeWuzFelons
|4
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC