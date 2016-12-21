Charlottesville Offices to Close for Christmas Holiday
Release from Charlottesville: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 26, in observance of Christmas. Charlottesville Area Transportation route service will end early on Christmas Eve Day, Saturday, December 24. For a detailed schedule of when routes will end, please click here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|21 min
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Was I had
|7
|Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo...
|3 hr
|Was I had
|1
|Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena
|Thu
|I Like Curling
|1
|When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things!
|Dec 21
|Fred
|1
|Hoo-Ville was cool
|Dec 18
|Taryn
|1
|Free State road
|Dec 15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC