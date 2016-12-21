Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire Along Burnet Street
There are 1 comment on the NBC29 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire Along Burnet Street.
Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department: Charlottesville, VA The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Burnet St. The call was received at 12:06 a.m. The first engine company arrived at 12:10 a.m. with no immediate problem evident. They were met outside by the occupant who advised there was nobody in the residence and the fire was in an upstairs bedroom.
#1 8 hrs ago
Dont charge a galaxy note 7 when you are not home
