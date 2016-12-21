Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedr...

Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire Along Burnet Street

There are 1 comment on the NBC29 story from 14 hrs ago, titled Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire Along Burnet Street. In it, NBC29 reports that:

Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department: Charlottesville, VA The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Burnet St. The call was received at 12:06 a.m. The first engine company arrived at 12:10 a.m. with no immediate problem evident. They were met outside by the occupant who advised there was nobody in the residence and the fire was in an upstairs bedroom.

Linda

Charlottesville, VA

#1 8 hrs ago
Dont charge a galaxy note 7 when you are not home
