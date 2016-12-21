Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena
There are 1 comment on the NBC29 story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena. In it, NBC29 reports that:
Taliaferro Junction, LLC was founded on in May of this year and has a registered office in Charlottesville's historic Court Square. Taliaferro Junction, LLC is evaluating a purchase of the land and building at 230 West Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia, where the Main Street Arena is located, confirmed Jaffray Woodriff.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC29.
|
#1 Thursday
They need to offer curling!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|21 min
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Was I had
|7
|Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo...
|3 hr
|Was I had
|1
|When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things!
|Dec 21
|Fred
|1
|Hoo-Ville was cool
|Dec 18
|Taryn
|1
|Free State road
|Dec 15
|Sam
|1
|Scottsville Dollar General is a racist
|Dec 14
|Boycot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC