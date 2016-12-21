Charlottesville Company May Buy Main ...

Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena

There are 1 comment on the NBC29 story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena. In it, NBC29 reports that:

Taliaferro Junction, LLC was founded on in May of this year and has a registered office in Charlottesville's historic Court Square. Taliaferro Junction, LLC is evaluating a purchase of the land and building at 230 West Main St, Charlottesville, Virginia, where the Main Street Arena is located, confirmed Jaffray Woodriff.

I Like Curling

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Thursday
They need to offer curling!
Charlottesville, VA

