CenturyLinkVoice: What Happens When Everyone Knows How To Code?
Teaching people how to code through widely available programs is the consensus solution to filling a talent shortage facing U.S. tech companies. The White House estimates that 600,000 tech positions went unfilled in 2015 because of a lack of coding skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|10 hr
|Roscoe
|1
|A Reminder regarding the criminals leading Char...
|12 hr
|Disgraceful
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Mon
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Mon
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC