Central Va. Pharmacies Stocking Up on Antidote for Opioid Overdose
One month ago, Gov. Terry McAuliffe issued a standing order for Narcan, so anyone can buy it without a doctor's order. It's almost a turn around within a minute of someone being unconscious, not breathing, to being awake, talking to us normally, questioning what exactly happened," Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Harrison Brookeman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|21 min
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Was I had
|7
|Donald Trump's Virginia winery seeks foreign wo...
|3 hr
|Was I had
|1
|Charlottesville Company May Buy Main Street Arena
|Thu
|I Like Curling
|1
|When is SPUDNUTS closing? I love those things!
|Dec 21
|Fred
|1
|Hoo-Ville was cool
|Dec 18
|Taryn
|1
|Free State road
|Dec 15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC