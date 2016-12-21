CACVB Releases Guidebook to Central V...

CACVB Releases Guidebook to Central Va. Craft Beverages

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Book written by local author highlights the central Virginia region as a premier destination for craft beverage lovers near and far Charlottesville, Va. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau announces the release of Blue Ridge Excursions: Guidebook to Central VA Craft Beverages, a book written by local author Andrea Saathoff, owner and operator of Albemarle Limousine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... 20 hr Check then vote 1
Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13) Tue Concerned Parent 6
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... Tue Roscoe 1
News Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A... Dec 26 Linda 1
News Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,... Dec 26 Linda 1
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Dec 25 tet 19
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 277,433,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC