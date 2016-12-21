Brenda Kelley Named Redevelopment Man...

Brenda Kelley Named Redevelopment Manager for Charlottesville

Release from Charlottesville: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - City Manager Maurice Jones has named Brenda Kelley Redevelopment Manager for the City of Charlottesville, Virginia. Ms. Kelley has over 25 years of experience in design, government planning, redevelopment and nonprofit management.

