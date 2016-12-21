Blogger: Job Resignation Only A Step

The blogger who is conducting a petition drive to oust Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy from City Council after finding vulgar tweets says Bellamy's resignation from his teaching job is "only a step". Jason Kessler says he has about 200 signatures toward the more than 500 he says will compel a judge to consider Bellamy's ouster from office.

