Blogger: Job Resignation Only A Step
The blogger who is conducting a petition drive to oust Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy from City Council after finding vulgar tweets says Bellamy's resignation from his teaching job is "only a step". Jason Kessler says he has about 200 signatures toward the more than 500 he says will compel a judge to consider Bellamy's ouster from office.
