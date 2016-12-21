Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera, Celebrates 40th Season

Ash Lawn Opera, Charlottesville, Virginia's premier opera company for 40 years, will become Charlottesville Opera in 2017. Imagine 1978: the downtown mall had just opened in Charlottesville and Ash Lawn Opera had its first season as a summer festival of local singers presenting opera in the boxwood garden of Ash Lawn-Highland.

