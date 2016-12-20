2016 - A look back

Each year the News & Record tries to look back at the most important news stories of the year, often times with several of them having begun last year, notably the courthouse project, the Lambert law suit and planned improvements for the YMCA. Perhaps the most tragic is that of the number of highway fatalities suffered in the county this year - a total of 11, nine of those occurring in the last six months of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.