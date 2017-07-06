Wendy's reopens in downtown Charleston

Wendy's reopens in downtown Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Wendy's, on the corner of Virginia Street East and Clendenin Street, reopened its doors to the public Thursday. The facility was closed back in January for renovations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ellen's Ice Cream Diwntown 29 min lick it 32
Bernard Slater 29 min Matt 1
Does anyone remember scary jerry from Boone co 31 min Jerry 8
Foot Jobs by Mrs Clark 33 min Tom Clark 9
ptsd 34 min Earl 11
Samantha carte 40 min Jeff 5
Halburn and Tom Clark 49 min Brian Snyder 25
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,438 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC