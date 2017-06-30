On the Record

* Justin Perry Knopp, 26, of 47 Hickory St., Parkersburg, was arraigned on three counts of battery and one count of domestic battery and released on a $3,000 surety bond. * Danelle Rae Hawkins, 34, of 796 McWhorter Road, Jane Lew, W.Va., was arraigned on a charge of third-offense shoplifting and released on a $5,000 surety bond.

