Minnie Pearl and Appalachian Ghost Stories at Blackwater Falls State Park
Blackwater Falls State Park is offering two special programs in July as part of its Summer of Fun series. The series, coordinated by park naturalist Paulita Cousin, will give guests an opportunity to meet Minnie Pearl or listen to Appalachian ghost stories around an evening campfire.
