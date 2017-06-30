McGeehan plans - Taxpayer Bill of Rights'
The measure would limit the annual growth in state government and taxation, permitting tax increases only when collected revenues exceed triggers based on the annual inflation rate and the annual percentage change in the state's population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mardi Gras Casino
|13 min
|kobalt
|31
|ptsd
|36 min
|Fake condition
|3
|Hillbilly Wiggers (Mar '14)
|39 min
|The truth
|68
|Campbells Crk "Grandparents" watching 3 year old
|47 min
|The truth
|1
|Ellen's Ice Cream Diwntown
|1 hr
|Visitor
|26
|Reduce health care cost
|2 hr
|Taxpayer
|18
|The mayor
|3 hr
|Burns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC