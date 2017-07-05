Health care advocates put pressure on Capito during Charleston rally
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says her vote on the Senate health care bill could change if people on Medicaid are still protected, but protesters in Charleston are urging her to vote against the plan completely. Capito released a statement last week saying she would not support the bill in its current form.
