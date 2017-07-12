Finance University comes to Charleston
Twenty-seven middle and high school teachers from 21 different West Virginia schools attended the four day course to learn how to effectively communicate topics such as student debt and personal finance to their students. Dr. Naomi Boyd, Chair for the Department of Finance and an Associate Professor in the College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, was one of many presenters at Finance University.
